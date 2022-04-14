Strawberry farms in the Charlotte area: Where to pick your own strawberries

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s that time of the year again, strawberry lovers! The strawberry season officially starts at the end of April into early May, depending on North Carolina’s winter weather.

Many farms across the Charlotte area have started to open for folks to come pick their own strawberries!

The state is the fourth-largest producer of strawberries in the U.S., growing about 1,100 acres per year. Strawberry season typically runs from April to early June.

Below is a list of pick-your-own strawberry farms in the Charlotte area. If you travel to the area farms, make sure they have their strawberries ready for you!

Springs Farm

Located in Fort Mill, Springs Farm said on its website, ‘Spring season brings one of our favorite crops, strawberries! You can expect our market to re-open for the season where you can find the most delicious, hand-picked strawberries every day.’ Their first pick-your-own event starts Friday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for their full hours .

Carrigan Farms

Located in Mooresville, Carrigan Farms said on its website, ‘Strawberry picking is tentatively scheduled to begin on April 30. The strawberry plants are still growing and flowering at this stage. More details coming soon.’ Click here for further details about the farm .

Lineberger’s Maple Springs Farm

Located in Gaston County, Lineberger’s Maple Springs Farm said on April 8 on social media, ‘First strawberry picking of the year! It’s so exciting to see red berries coming off the plants! We don’t have enough to open the store yet…so we will sell them at Gastonia Farmer’s Market and Mount Holly Farmer’s Market.’ Be sure to check their Facebook page for the latest updates for picking!

906 Dallas Stanley Hwy., Dallas. 704-922-8688

Bush-n-Vine Farm

Located in York, Bush-n-Vine Farm said on its website, ‘Come start a family tradition by visiting our pick-your-own strawberry patch! Fresh strawberries are delicious, but there’s something extra special about picking them yourself.’ The farm said it’s excited to open its you-pick strawberry patch by late April. Click here for further details!

1650 Filbert Hwy York, S.C. 803-684-2732

Black’s Peaches

Located in York, Black’s Peaches said on its website, that folks can come to pick their own strawberries from mid-April to mid-June. Events are based on availability and weather plays a huge factor each year, they said. Click here to contact the farm for further details!

1800 Black Highway York, S.C. 803-684-2333

Hall Family Farm

Located in Lancaster, Hall Family Farm said on its website, ‘You do not need to make a reservation to visit our farm or pick strawberries in the spring.’ On Thursday, April 14, their you-pick fields will be closed for ripening. Everything else is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. “We are getting picked very heavily and the plants aren’t keeping up. Friday picking will resume. This is the first ride of our newest wagon, a 4-row wide 28 ft long behemoth. We hope this will help reduce waiting times in the fall.”

445 W. Rebound Rd Lancaster, S.C. 704-562-4021

The Ivy Place

Located in Lancaster, The Ivy Place said on its website, ‘The Berry Farm is open for the 2022 season with strawberries! Appointments will be required for pick-your-own. The online store is open with pre-picked strawberries.’ Click here to book an appointment .

8525 Van Wyck Rd, Lancaster, S.C. 803-804-6017

Wise Acres Organic Farm

Located in Indian Trail, Wise Acres Organic Farm said on its website, ‘Reservation Only. Please do not come to the farm without a reservation.’ Reservations for April 21 – May 7 are full for organic strawberry picking. Reservations for May 8 (Mother’s Day) and June picking will open on April 19 at 9 a.m. Reservations for last-minute picking will be open the day before when there are enough red ripe berries in the field to allow for additional pickers. ‘Please check back for last-minute picking,’ they said. Click here to sign up!

4701 Hartis Road, Indian Trail. 704-628-6232

If you would like to be added to this growing list, please email digital@qcnews.com with your information.

