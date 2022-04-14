ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Strawberry farms in the Charlotte area: Where to pick your own strawberries

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CgNy_0f9JzIpY00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s that time of the year again, strawberry lovers! The strawberry season officially starts at the end of April into early May, depending on North Carolina’s winter weather.

Many farms across the Charlotte area have started to open for folks to come pick their own strawberries!

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

The state is the fourth-largest producer of strawberries in the U.S., growing about 1,100 acres per year. Strawberry season typically runs from April to early June.

Below is a list of pick-your-own strawberry farms in the Charlotte area. If you travel to the area farms, make sure they have their strawberries ready for you!

Springs Farm

Located in Fort Mill, Springs Farm said on its website, ‘Spring season brings one of our favorite crops, strawberries! You can expect our market to re-open for the season where you can find the most delicious, hand-picked strawberries every day.’ Their first pick-your-own event starts Friday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for their full hours .

Carrigan Farms

Located in Mooresville, Carrigan Farms said on its website, ‘Strawberry picking is tentatively scheduled to begin on April 30. The strawberry plants are still growing and flowering at this stage. More details coming soon.’ Click here for further details about the farm .

Lineberger’s Maple Springs Farm

Located in Gaston County, Lineberger’s Maple Springs Farm said on April 8 on social media, ‘First strawberry picking of the year! It’s so exciting to see red berries coming off the plants! We don’t have enough to open the store yet…so we will sell them at Gastonia Farmer’s Market and Mount Holly Farmer’s Market.’ Be sure to check their Facebook page for the latest updates for picking!

906 Dallas Stanley Hwy., Dallas. 704-922-8688

Bush-n-Vine Farm

Located in York, Bush-n-Vine Farm said on its website, ‘Come start a family tradition by visiting our pick-your-own strawberry patch! Fresh strawberries are delicious, but there’s something extra special about picking them yourself.’ The farm said it’s excited to open its you-pick strawberry patch by late April. Click here for further details!

1650 Filbert Hwy York, S.C. 803-684-2732

Black’s Peaches

Located in York, Black’s Peaches said on its website, that folks can come to pick their own strawberries from mid-April to mid-June. Events are based on availability and weather plays a huge factor each year, they said. Click here to contact the farm for further details!

1800 Black Highway York, S.C. 803-684-2333

Hall Family Farm

Located in Lancaster, Hall Family Farm said on its website, ‘You do not need to make a reservation to visit our farm or pick strawberries in the spring.’ On Thursday, April 14, their you-pick fields will be closed for ripening. Everything else is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. “We are getting picked very heavily and the plants aren’t keeping up. Friday picking will resume. This is the first ride of our newest wagon, a 4-row wide 28 ft long behemoth. We hope this will help reduce waiting times in the fall.”

445 W. Rebound Rd Lancaster, S.C. 704-562-4021

The Ivy Place

Located in Lancaster, The Ivy Place said on its website, ‘The Berry Farm is open for the 2022 season with strawberries! Appointments will be required for pick-your-own. The online store is open with pre-picked strawberries.’ Click here to book an appointment .

8525 Van Wyck Rd, Lancaster, S.C. 803-804-6017

Wise Acres Organic Farm

Located in Indian Trail, Wise Acres Organic Farm said on its website, ‘Reservation Only. Please do not come to the farm without a reservation.’ Reservations for April 21 – May 7 are full for organic strawberry picking. Reservations for May 8 (Mother’s Day) and June picking will open on April 19 at 9 a.m. Reservations for last-minute picking will be open the day before when there are enough red ripe berries in the field to allow for additional pickers. ‘Please check back for last-minute picking,’ they said. Click here to sign up!

4701 Hartis Road, Indian Trail. 704-628-6232

If you would like to be added to this growing list, please email digital@qcnews.com with your information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Industry
City
Dallas, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Strawberry rhubarb crumble bars

Spring means the start of rhubarb season! This crumble bar recipe from Delicately Delicious can be tweaked throughout the year!
FOOD & DRINKS
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berries#Family Farm#Organic Farm#Carrigan Farms
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy