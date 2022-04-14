ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Restaurant Donates Proceeds From Signature Dish To Ukraine

By Kevin Chase
 2 days ago
A downtown Midland restaurant is donating all proceeds from one of its favorite signature dishes to help out the people of Ukraine. According to NewsWest 9, the Cancun Bar & Grill in downtown Midland is donating all proceeds from its signature corn queso to relief efforts in Ukraine. Nemecio...

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

