Midland Restaurant Donates Proceeds From Signature Dish To Ukraine

According to the official announcement by Epic regarding the humanitarian relief for Ukraine, Xbox will also be participating in the effort. As the charity trend towards Ukraine continues, video game company Epic Games is donating the proceeds from its online game Fortnite to Ukrainians. Epic Games released Chapter 3, Season 2 of the online game yesterday. The company said all proceeds within the first two weeks would go to multiple humanitarian organizations supporting Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion. Specifically, Epic will obtain the proceeds between the 20th of March and the 3rd of April. All Fortnite purchases, including Fortnite Crew, V-Buck packs, cosmetic packs, and gifted Battle Passes, will go to the donation. Epic will also add all retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bicks cards redeemed in-game during the two weeks.

