Florida Woman Blames "The Occult" As Reason For Murdering Her Fiancé & Mom

Photo: CBS 12

A woman accused in a double murder gives an unusual reason for committing the crimes.

27-year old Alexandra Cupolo faces two counts of first degree murder after police in Palm Beach Gardens found the bodies of the woman's fiancé and mother inside her home .

Cupolo was in bed at the time and going in and out of consciousness, according to officers who showed up looking for 40-year old Andrew Sturm, an ER doctor at JFK North Hospital. He hadn't shown up for work and neighbors heard gunshots Tuesday morning.

Cupolo told police "the occult made me do this, it was self-defense." A note in the kitchen read "The occult were messing with me."

Also in the home was a handgun, six bullet casings and a manila envelope including the woman's "Last Will."

Cupolo will be back in court next month.

Statement from Sturm's employer:

“HCA Florida JFK North Hospital’s colleagues are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Dr. Sturm. He was a beloved member of our medical staff for the past six years and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time. We have resources available at the hospital for colleagues in need of support. “