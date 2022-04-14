ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

By CNN staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera. The rescue...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hundreds of dogs found starved to death in Ukrainian shelter taken by Russian troops

More than 300 dogs reportedly died at a single animal shelter in Ukraine’s Borodyanka after remaining locked in their cages since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.Charity organisation UAnimals said 485 dogs had been locked in their cages until 1 April because volunteers could not return to the shelter due to the ongoing fighting.When the volunteers finally managed to return to the shelter on 1 April, they found just 150 of the 485 dogs alive, while the remaining had died, reported CBS News.Oleksandra Matviichuk, lawyer and head of Ukraine nonprofit Centre for Civil Liberties, tweeted a video in...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Dog cries with joy on being reunited with owner after they were separated by violence in Kyiv

In a heartwarming moment, a dog was reunited with its owner after the pair were separated by the violence near Kyiv. The video of the husky running toward its owner after recognizing him and bawling with joy while jumping on him is going viral on the internet. As complete chaos ruled the city in the wake of the attacks by Russian forces, Nessie the husky was separated from its owner. Volunteers with a battalion fighting for Ukraine came across the dog during the recapture of the city of Bucha. Nessie was reunited with its owner in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kyiv, reported Metro. "As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” read a statement from the Kastus Kalinouski Battalion.
ANIMALS
NBC Miami

130 Rescued From Ruins of Ukraine Theater Hit by Russian Airstrike

Officials say 130 people have been rescued from the ruins of a theater that served as a shelter when it was blasted by a Russian airstrike Wednesday in the besieged southern city of Mariupol. Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner, said Friday that 130 people had survived the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Puppies#Police#Eastern Ukraine#Cnn Newsource
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy