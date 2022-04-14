WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

In a heartwarming moment, a dog was reunited with its owner after the pair were separated by the violence near Kyiv. The video of the husky running toward its owner after recognizing him and bawling with joy while jumping on him is going viral on the internet. As complete chaos ruled the city in the wake of the attacks by Russian forces, Nessie the husky was separated from its owner. Volunteers with a battalion fighting for Ukraine came across the dog during the recapture of the city of Bucha. Nessie was reunited with its owner in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kyiv, reported Metro. "As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” read a statement from the Kastus Kalinouski Battalion.

