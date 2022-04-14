Tentative Trial Date Set for Cass County Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges

(Atlantic) The trial date for the Cass County Man accused in a stabbing incident earlier this month is currently set for June 28, at 9:30 a.m.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Michael Gehling faces Count 1: Attempted Murder, and Count 2: Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

The trial dates were submitted on Wednesday. Gehling will be arraigned on May 2, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 6, and the trial is tentatively set for June 28.

—————————————————————————————————————

Original Story Submitted on April 7…

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been charged with Attempted Murder and Willful Injury-Causing Serious Injury.

The Atlantic Police Department says at 12:03 a.m. on Monday, April 4th; the Cass County Communications Center received a 911 call from a local residence requesting medical attention for a male subject that had a stab wound. Through investigation, officers discovered the incident occurred in the vicinity of 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic. The victim was transported to the Cass County Hospital and was later transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha with a serious injury. Michael Gehling of Atlantic was taken into custody without incident on (April 7).