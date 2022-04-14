ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Investigation Into Downtown Twin Falls Fire Continues, New Video Released

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire investigators continue to work on finding the cause of a blaze that destroyed a historic event center in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week. All that stands of the Radio Rondevoo on Main Street are the outer walls and...

98.3 The Snake

Boise and Twin Falls Police Investigating Death of 19-year-old, Possible Link to Park Shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-The Twin Falls and Boise police departments are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man at a Boise city park late Friday. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the young man was found at the Shoshone Park in Boise at just before 9 p.m. and later pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says the Boise Police Department is investigating along with the Twin Falls Police Department. The cause and manner of death are pending. According to Twin Falls Police, investigators are trying to determine if the individual found in Boise is linked to the shooting of a teenager at a Twin Falls park Wednesday night. Lt. Justin Diamond with TFPD said the minor who was injured is currently listed in stable condition. He said very little information could be released as the investigation was in its early stages. First responders were called out on April 6, to reports of shots fired at Harmon Park next to the skate area. At the time no suspects had been taken into custody. Twin Falls Police ask any witnesses to come forward with information on the Harmon Park shooting 208-735-4357.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Several Injured in Crash South of Twin Falls on US 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 during whiteout conditions sent several people to the hospital this afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office said first responders were called out a little before 3 p.m. for the multi-vehicle crash between E 3400 N and E 3500 N. Several people were injured and at least one person was flown by air ambulance to a Boise Hospital. The crash forced traffic to divert onto county roads. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The Filer Fire Department and Quick Response Unit, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Event Center in Downtown Twin Falls Burns Down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews from across Southern Idaho were called to a major structure fire in downtown Twin Falls Tuesday morning. According to Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls, crews were called out to the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Street at just after 7:30 a.m. Multiple fire agencies were also called out as the fire progressed throughout the morning. More than 100 firefighters were believed to have arrived on scene. Streets surrounding the area where shut down. Four ladder trucks poured thousands of gallons on the blaze to keep it from spreading to adjacent buildings. None of the nearby structures were severely damaged, according to Twin Falls Fire Department. The Old Towne Lodge, located behind the event center, had to be evacuated and residents were relocated to the nearby Post Office. The city is working with local emergency services to help a several residents that were displaced by the fire whose units were damaged by high heat and smoke. The remaining residents were allowed back inside at around noon time. The Twin Falls Fire Department said fire crews were able to get the blaze under control at around 11 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A large number of fire crews and equipment arrived to provide mutual aid.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Plane Crashes Into Heyburn Factory

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a plane crash Wednesday morning at a Heyburn food processing factory. Images shared online by Kurt Wilcox show an airplane atop the Gem State Processing facility in Heyburn Wednesday morning. According to the City of Heyburn, Heyburn Police with assistance from the Minidoka and Cassia county sheriff's offices responded at around 8:36 a.m. Minidoka County Fire Protection District, North Cassia Fire, and Burley Fire also arrived on scene. The pilot was killed in the crash. No one at the Gem State facility was injured. Information on flightware.com shows the aircraft had taken off from Salt Lake City, Utah at around 7 a.m. and arrived at the Burley airport at just after 8:30 a.m. Online information also shows the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna Caravan. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
HEYBURN, ID
After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Video released in Clark County use-of-force criminal investigation

Surveillance video depicting a use-of-force case in a Clark County Jail in Washington that's under criminal investigation has been released. The video showed an inmate who has been handcuffed speaking with a deputy when a corrections deputy, identified as Robert Hanks, came from behind and push the inmate into the bed structure. All of this was seemingly unprovoked.
COLD CASE: The Suspicious Case Of Kevin Bowman Of Twin Falls ID

Kevin Jay Bowman has been missing for nearly 12 years. In October of 2010, he packed up some belongings, bought a car, and drove south, never to be heard from again. A cold case is defined as an "unsolved criminal investigation which remains open pending the discovery of new evidence." One of Twin Falls' oldest cold cases may not involve any criminal activity whatsoever, but the story of Kevin Bowman is still shrouded in mystery.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Easy Trail Leads To Invigorating Double Waterfall Near Twin Falls

There is a beautiful and easy trail on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon that leads to a picturesque swimming spot that locals pronounce one of three ways. Whether you call it "Mermaid Cove," "Mermaid Hole," or "Mermaid's Cove," the two-tier waterfall and swimming spot accessed from Yingst Road off of Golf Course Road should be on your spring to-visit list. It's one of the few remaining waterfall locations along this stretch of southern Idaho that you might be able to enjoy all alone for an hour or two.
TWIN FALLS, ID
31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fire Destroys Home in Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded early Saturday morning to a structure fire in Carey. According to Carey Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Kimball, crews were called out at around 12:20 a.m. to the building known as the Carey Loading Chute, a former restaurant and bar that was being lived in by one person. The individual living there was inside when the fire started and was able to get out safely. (continue scrolling for more information)
CAREY, ID
Fatal Crash Southwest of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a fatal crash southwest of Twin Falls. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. at 3700 N and 2500 E as a storm blew into the area. Idaho State Police said a 77-year-old man from Rogerson was headed north of 2500 E when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 3700 N in a Dodge pickup and was hit on the driver's side by a Chevrolet Suburban. The pickup rolled and hit a pole. ISP said the 77-year-old had not been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Suburban, a 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls, was wearing a seat belt and taken to a local hospital.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Canal Company Moves Up Water Delivery Date

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will get water earlier than originally scheduled this month. The Twin Falls Canal Company announced, under current circumstances, water users will get water by April 18, to "accommodate the needs of the water users and to meet with crop demands." General Manager Jay Barlogi said after the last few days of warm weather and windy conditions the Canal Co. decided it was necessary to move up the delivery date a week from the original delivery date of April 18. The Twin Falls Canal Company originally decided to delay the delivery date under the current water conditions, which are less than perfect as much of Southern Idaho is facing continued drought.
TWIN FALLS, ID
If You’re Hiking in Idaho and Hear This Sound, Getaway

Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
IDAHO STATE
82-year-old Man Dies Following Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old man died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, the 82-year-old from Emmett had been driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Mill Road when he failed to yield to traffic traveling on State Highway 52 and collided with a Ford F250 pickup driven by a 35-year-old New Plymouth man. ISP said both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The elderly man was taken to an area hospital by helicopter where he later passed away.
EMMETT, ID
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

