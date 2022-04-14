Benzie Central soccer wins home opener, building confidence

Benzie Central's Kadence Pouper (left) and Montana Baron (right) prepare to face Manistee on April 8. (File Photo)

BENZIE COUNTY – Benzie Central defeated Mason County Central on Wednesday afternoon, winning its home opener, 6-1.

The victory signifies a huge step forward. The Huskies won a single game in the previous two seasons and scored a combined nine goals.

In short, the team was ecstatic.

"They were amazed," Benzie Central coach Scott Barker said. "Most of the girls in the program haven't won a game … they were all very excited."

The Huskies lost to Manistee on April 8 and didn't spend much time on offense, relying heavily on their defense, but Barker made the necessary adjustments.

His one request was to be aggressive.

"I started the game out with Allie (Barker) up at center striker – the whole idea was to try and get an offensive push and to score a few goals right away," said Barker. "We're still working on our passing because most of the girls have hardly played the sport before, but we can control our intensity."

Prioritizing Benzie Central's speed worked in their favor. Allie, the team's vocal leader, netted three goals for the hat trick.

"She helps set the pace; she's not afraid to play," Barker said. "And the other girls follow her; many of them picked up the pace as well. They all worked together and started fulfilling their roles."

Equally as important was Barker's next move. He dropped Allie back defensively after the Huskies built a 3-1 lead, allowing other individuals to step up.

In return, sophomore Emma Brooks (2) and freshman Kadence Pouper (1) totaled three goals.

"I think it was great; I could have left Allie up front for more of the game," said Barker. "I wanted to give them a chance to work hard and push to see that they could do it too. For them to see it's not just Allie who can score, but anyone can do it if they work hard and are aggressive. It's going to go a long way because it sends a message that all of us can do it while working together."