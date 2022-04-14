ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So close you can taste it: Indianapolis named one of the country’s ‘Next Great Food Cities’

By Izzy Karpinski
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy may not be one of the country’s top dining destinations just yet, but according to one major food publication — we are soo close.

Food & Wine has named Indianapolis as one of America’s “Next Great Food Cities.” The list features metro areas considered up-and-comers in the food travel sphere. Cincinnati (Ohio), Boise (Idaho), Omaha (Nebraska), Jersey City (New Jersey), Tucson (Arizona), and Charlotte (North Carolina) were also named.

So what makes Indianapolis so promising for foodie travelers?

Food & Wine pinpointed the city’s burgeoning bakery scene, the abundance of quality coffee shops, food halls like The Garage at Bottleworks and The AMP , plus the diversity of cuisines available throughout the Indy metro area.

Indy brunch spot named one of ‘America’s best’

The article namedropped several of the people that have cultivated the city’s evolving food climate like Bluebeard chef Abbi Merriss, chef Oya Woodruff of The Trap , and Patachou Inc. owner Martha Hoover.

Hoover and Woodruff were recognized specifically for “taking charge to reduce food insecurity.” Hoover’s PataSchool program works to create more rounded meals in school cafeterias, while Woodruff consistently donates trays of her boiled seafood to those in need.

Other can’t miss places mentioned by Food & Wine?

You can read the entire article here .

