20-year-old woman killed when tree falls on home during Arkansas storms

By Chris Counts, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

RISON, Ark. ( KARK ) – A 20-year-old Arkansas woman is dead after a tree fell on her home Wednesday as severe storms tore through Cleveland County, officials said.

According to the Cleveland County Department of Emergency Management, the woman was pinned to a couch under the tree, which had fallen onto a mobile home in Rison, which is about 55 miles south of Little Rock.

Crews attempted to rescue the woman around 4:45 p.m., but she died from her injuries at the scene. The woman’s name had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Storms leave damage in North Little Rock

Two other people were inside the home but were not hurt. So far, there have been no other reports of injury from Wednesday’s storms.

The woman’s death occurred during what was part of a multi-day severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central United States.

Damage was reported in the Central and Northwest portions of Arkansas, with several tornado warnings issued on Wednesday.

Little Rock Zoo sustains damage from severe weather, will close Thursday to make repairs

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado . The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister was rated an EF3 with peak wind speeds of 165 mph (265 kph).

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

