ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

Dolphin stranded off Cape Cod beach transported to deeper waters

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIj3g_0f9JvFkr00

April 14 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers said a young Risso's dolphin that became stranded off a Cape Cod beach was rescued and transported to deeper waters.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the 550-pound dolphin was found stranded off Point of Rocks Beach in Brewster, Mass., and about 25 rescuers, including AmeriCorps Cape Cod members, responded to the scene.

The rescuers transported the marine mammal to deeper waters off Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. The dolphin was treated for dehydration and shock during transit, the IFAW said.

"This is the first Risso's dolphin the team has rescued and released since March of 2017," IFAW Animal Rescue Officer Misty Niemeyer told WFXT-TV. "Risso's typically prefer deep, open ocean. In the northwest Atlantic they are typically found along the continental shelf from Florida to Newfoundland."

The IFAW said a temporary satellite tag affixed to the dolphin's dorsal fin was transmitting from the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
WLOX

Spring brings stranding season for dolphins along the Coast

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring has arrived and, with it, mating season. For the recovery team at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, that also means stranding season. On Tuesday, the team were called to Long Beach, where a dolphin washed ashore near the intersection of Troutman and Reynolds roads. The adult female was in fair condition, said IMMS Executive Director Moby Solangi.
LONG BEACH, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Brewster, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Brewster, MA
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Brewster, MA
Pets & Animals
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphin#Atlantic Ocean#Dehydration#Americorps Cape Cod#Ifaw Animal Rescue#Wfxt Tv
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy