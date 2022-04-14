ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Senior living community opens entire apartment for 90-year-old’s Legos

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dave D'Marko
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23C99R_0f9Jv6tZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – A display tucked into an apartment of a Kansas City senior citizen community may rival some of the displays you’d see at LEGOLAND.

Over the past 45 years, Bill Fields has put together 260 Lego models. There are stadiums and Star Wars, cars and castles, Home Alone and Harry Potter.

“Sometimes I work on them for 4-5 hours at a time because time gets away from me, I do these because it’s relaxing for me.”

Most models come with several thousand pieces, and cost hundreds of dollars to buy.

Looking for a new job? These companies are piloting a 4-day workweek

“There are three manuals to put this one together,” Fields said pointing to where he was on page 329 of manual three.

He’s spent about two-and-a-half weeks on the 4.5 foot 9,000-piece Titanic, which is just about ready for Thursday’s unveiling of the Bill Fields Lego Room at Senior Star Villa Ventura, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The public is welcome, at a 2 p.m. Easter Egg hunt Thursday. Masks are still required inside.

Fields is excited after a couple of years of restrictions for people to see what he’s been working on.

‘I made an offer’: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal

“Especially the children they just go wild, they want to touch everything,” Fields said.

Bill said after he finishes the Titanic he’s not sure what’s next. Just as long as it’s a model with several thousand pieces to keep him busy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Community remembers Erie Zoo’s 36-year-old Orangutan

A beloved resident of the Erie Zoo passed away over the weekend. Joe, the 36-year-old Orangutan, held a special place in the hearts of the community. Here is more on how the community is remembering Joe. It’s truly a sad day for the Erie community and Erie family. Zoo visitors came through the exhibit remembering […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
KWQC

Quartet: A Senior Living Village is set to open in May

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new community for retirees in Bettendorf that allows the individual to flourish in an active experience composed entirely by unique interests and needs. Quartet: A Senior Living Village and offers amenities, services and accommodations that allows each person to live life to its fullest.
BETTENDORF, IA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading planners table proposed expansion of Villa Senior Living Community

READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to table a preliminary development plan from Villa Senior Living Community. Villa, located at 1201 Museum Road, submitted preliminary plans for five independent cottages to be constructed on a cul-de-sac bounded by Orchard, Evergreen and Old Wyomissing roads. The...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Legos#Stadiums#Legoland#The Bill Fields Lego Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy