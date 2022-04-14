ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Senior living community opens entire apartment for 90-year-old’s Legos

By Dave D'Marko, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqZCj_0f9Juy8p00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – A display tucked into an apartment of a Kansas City senior citizen community may rival some of the displays you’d see at LEGOLAND.

Over the past 45 years, Bill Fields has put together 260 Lego models. There are stadiums and Star Wars, cars and castles, Home Alone and Harry Potter.

“Sometimes I work on them for 4-5 hours at a time because time gets away from me, I do these because it’s relaxing for me.”

Most models come with several thousand pieces, and cost hundreds of dollars to buy.

Looking for a new job? These companies are piloting a 4-day workweek

“There are three manuals to put this one together,” Fields said pointing to where he was on page 329 of manual three.

He’s spent about two-and-a-half weeks on the 4.5 foot 9,000-piece Titanic, which is just about ready for Thursday’s unveiling of the Bill Fields Lego Room at Senior Star Villa Ventura, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The public is welcome, at a 2 p.m. Easter Egg hunt Thursday. Masks are still required inside.

Fields is excited after a couple of years of restrictions for people to see what he’s been working on.

‘I made an offer’: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal

“Especially the children they just go wild, they want to touch everything,” Fields said.

Bill said after he finishes the Titanic he’s not sure what’s next. Just as long as it’s a model with several thousand pieces to keep him busy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Man charged for impersonating a bounty hunter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with impersonating a public servant after two incidents where they say he was found impersonating a bounty hunter. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 3, just after 8:30 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of a man in the 6000 block of Franklin Hill Road in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KWQC

Quartet: A Senior Living Village is set to open in May

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new community for retirees in Bettendorf that allows the individual to flourish in an active experience composed entirely by unique interests and needs. Quartet: A Senior Living Village and offers amenities, services and accommodations that allows each person to live life to its fullest.
BETTENDORF, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WBRE

Postal contractor charged with mail theft

HARRISBURG, DOLPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a postal contractor with mail theft after they say he stole mail packages intended for people in three different states. According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that in November of 2021, Michael Anthony Collier, Jr., 39, of Harrisburg, stole packages intended to be delivered […]
HARRISBURG, PA
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
WBRE

Monroe County man pleads guilty to bank robbery

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in East Stroudsburg committed in 2019. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Terrance Tyson, 45, of East Stroudsburg, admitted to robbing the NBT Bank located in East Stroudsburg, in September 2019. Police stated Tyson handed a teller […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police charge juvenile for bomb threat in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a bomb threat that occurred in January at the Scranton Times building. According to police on Thursday, Scranton officers were dispatched to the Green Ridge section of Scranton for an incident that officers say was a […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Legos#Stadiums#Legoland#The Bill Fields Lego Room
WBRE

Convicted felon sentenced to prison for drug and firearm offenses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A convicted felon from Pittston was sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pablo Valentin, 44, of Pittston, was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years and 3 months in prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Court denies appeal for suspect in 2018 murder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied an appeal and will uphold its decision to try and convict Louisa Reyes as an adult for the 2018 murder of Fred Boote, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said on Thursday. Reyes’ sentence of 40 years to life in prison was also confirmed in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Gunshot victim prompts hospital lockdown in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County hospital was on lockdown after a shooting victim walked into the emergency room Friday. According to a spokesperson for Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono, a shooting victim walked into the emergency department prompting the lockdown for everyone’s safety. They go on to say that the lockdown […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One-on-one interview with Senator Bob Casey

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As many Americans prepare to observe Easter and Passover this weekend there is sure to be a discussion among families regarding some of the issues we face both domestic and international. Both senators say if America ever had to come together to address these issues the time is now. “We got […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wolf admin. announces $2.1M for clean fuel projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection announced on Thursday, April 14 that they will be giving $2.1 million in Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants (AFIG) to municipalities and businesses for 99 electric vehicles and more clean fuel transportation projects to improve air quality in their communities. “Transportation is one of the biggest sources […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Kingston man charged after October shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man is facing charges after a police investigation into a shooting that took place in Scranton. Scranton police say they responded to the 500 block of Linden Street outside Stack City Social Club on October 3, 2021 for a report of a shooting. Scranton detectives served a search […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy