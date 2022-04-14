1 person shot outside Charlotte rapper Dababy's Troutman home

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A person was shot on a football field outside rapper DaBaby’s Troutman home Wednesday night, according to police.

The Charlotte rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was home at the time of the shooting, Troutman police said. A second person was also at the house.

According to authorities, a third person on the property was shot on the football field outside DaBaby’s mansion. The victim’s identity has not been released but they are being treated at a Charlotte hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not said who shot the person or if any charges will be filed. Police said they seized a gun.

There are several no trespassing signs around the property, detectives said.

Channel 9 Skyzoom flew over the mansion Thursday morning and security could be seen around the home, including a security car parked in the driveway for hours.

The home is located on more than 8.5 acres of land and the property is valued at nearly $2.3 million.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

Story provided by WSOC.