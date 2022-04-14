ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five children charged for vandalizing Tuscola bathroom

By Will Gerard
 2 days ago

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five children are facing class 3 felony charges for the vandalization that occurred at the Ervin Park bathroom in Tuscola on March 23.

City officials: Suspects in park vandalism identified

Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson confirmed that the children are between the ages of 12-15, and that there were four males and one female involved in the incident.

The children are being charged for “criminal damage to government-supported property,” and there were approximately $10,000 worth of property damage.

Their court date is scheduled for May 23 at 3 p.m.

Comments

Donna Parnell
2d ago

I'm glad all five got arrested.and where are the parents.a lot of parents don't care what their kids do.if they are big enough to do this then they are big enough to go to jail

Reply
10
✨MOONSHINE✨
2d ago

NEVER would’ve gotten SIT in jail were they my children! They’d be in TRACTION suspension from the 🔥 🔥 🔥 the paddle would have burned in their little bottoms!!

Reply
4
Linda Dunning
1d ago

These kids do need to learn a lesson, community service for years not a slap on the wrists. They know what they did was wrong and they need to be taught a tough lesson. Set a example for others that may think of doing same thing. Also parent's need to own up and put restricts on who and where they go, take away all things that are what they really enjoy, tv, cell phones, video games, social media. Know what your kids are doing and who they hang out with. I see kids in groups even smoking cigs, cussing like a sailor on my streets a lot. I know that one day it could be them facing the courts. Parent's need to be more vigilant.

Reply(1)
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
