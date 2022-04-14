Five children charged for vandalizing Tuscola bathroom

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five children are facing class 3 felony charges for the vandalization that occurred at the Ervin Park bathroom in Tuscola on March 23.

Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson confirmed that the children are between the ages of 12-15, and that there were four males and one female involved in the incident.

The children are being charged for “criminal damage to government-supported property,” and there were approximately $10,000 worth of property damage.

Their court date is scheduled for May 23 at 3 p.m.

