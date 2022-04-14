ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Abbott issues disaster declarations for 2 Texas counties following tornadoes

By STEPHANIE BECCERA, KEYE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations for two counties following severe weather, including tornadoes, earlier this week. The counties...

The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
K945

Driver of the Red Truck That Drove Through Texas Tornado Found

March 21st Was a Scary Day for Many Texans. Many of Us Wondered Who Was Behind the Wheel. So many jokes were made about how big the driver's manhood must be. What if I told you that the driver in that red truck was a scared 16-year-old, who was driving home after an interview at the local Whataburger?
TEXAS STATE

