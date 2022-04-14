ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

CDC reports 96 additional COVID-19 deaths in OK

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting almost 100 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced last month that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,036,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 1,179 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 943 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,736 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 96 deaths.

Officials say there were 85 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.22 million have completed the series.

