Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Florida Woman Blames "The Occult" As Reason For Murdering Her Fiancé & Mom

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman accused in a double murder gives an unusual reason for committing the crimes. 27-year old Alexandra Cupolo faces two counts of first degree murder after police in Palm Beach Gardens found the bodies of the woman's fiancé and mother inside...

