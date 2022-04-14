ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: ‘Unsightly’ Deer Covered in ‘Warty Growths’ and ‘Fibromas’ Prompts Calls to Colorado Park and Wildlife

By TK Sanders
 2 days ago
A Colorado deer with abnormal growths attached to its body caused concern for local residents recently, prompting some to call wildlife authorities on its behalf. The Colorado Park and Wildlife (CPW) bureau recently took to social media to assure all concerned parties that the deer is healthy and normal — just a bit funny-looking.

“Our Wildlife Officers recently checked in on this deer after receiving calls from the public,” the CPW wrote in a post. “The warty growths are cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus. They are pretty unsightly, but not serious. The deer is walking around fine, eating fresh green-up and acting like a deer. We are letting the deer be for now and will continue to monitor it.”

Luckily for this particular deer, the growths almost always heal, leaving the animal resistant to the virus. Afterward, it is arguably in better shape than other deer living without an improved immune response.

“Most fibromas will eventually regress and heal completely,” the post continued. “When we come across these cases, we check on the animals’ mobility & ability to eat & drink. Once the growths are healed, the deer has lifelong resistant to future infections by this virus.”

Because the deer shows no signs of fatigue or malnutrition, CPW agents do not see cause for concern; though it is understandable why local residents who spotted the deer feared for its safety based on looks alone.

A few hundred miles northeast of Colorado, wildlife experts from Minnesota are also monitoring deer for a very different reason

Though this particular deer does not suffer from a life-threatening illness, nor does it run the risk of spreading the fibromas to humans, virus monitoring in animals has actually become much more prevalent thanks to COVID-19.

Researchers in Minnesota want to understand the effects of SARS-CoV-2 in animal communities. According to reports, 25 different states have reported cases of the virus in various species like whitetail deer, mule deer, and big cats. In particular, biologists want to monitor the virus’ reach, its potential viral mutations, and the transmissions of new strains.

“If the virus can establish itself in a wild animal reservoir, it will always be out there. It will always threaten to spill back into the human population,” University of Minnesota researcher Matthew Aliota said. He then explained that researchers want to track the virus through wild animal populations whenever possible.

Aliota’s team said it uses mostly ground traps for catching deer for research before releasing them back into the wild. Then, field researchers send the samples to Aliota’s lab in Saint Paul. There, scientists try to isolate potential “bridge species” that could pass the virus on to others.

“If we consider that there are many species and they’re all intermingling to some extent, then their patterns and movements can exponentially increase the amount of transmission that could occur,” said E.J. Isaac, a fish and wildlife biologist on the reservation.

