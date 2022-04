After further evaluation, the best timetable for severe weather locally is looking to be early Wednesday morning (likely around 1-5 AM). All threats are possible, with hail and high winds being the biggest of them (although tornadoes cannot be ruled out). As for Wednesday night, severe weather chances will be out ahead of the cold front, and any fronts will be passed our area by Wednesday afternoon, meaning severe weather will be expected to impact Wisconsin and Illinois by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Still, you will want to bring any loose objects indoors by early Tuesday when the wind speeds start to pick up again (and before the rain and storms arrive).

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO