Parsons, KS

Kansas man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

 2 days ago
PARSONS — A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons,...

Kansas drug investigation leads to 6 arrests at two homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects following two separate drug busts in Shawnee County. On April 6, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office DEU arrested Wanda L. Edmonds, 33, of Topeka for a warrant at 1100 NW Harrison Street. During the investigation, illegal narcotics, including over 45 grams of methamphetamine, were located, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
