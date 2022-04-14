ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Person emails Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission asking for Queso dip lazy river

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQZqU_0f9JrPTj00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission shared an email exchange on Twitter Thursday of an individual asking for an unusual upgrade to Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark.

The individual asked if the lazy river at the water park could be turned into a “queso cheese” lazy river. They said the “really good idea” came from an advertisement at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

“We could all just float in the river with a bag of chips and a long twisty straw and have the time of our lives with that sweet queso,” the email read.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zftRM_0f9JrPTj00
    Credit: CPRC Twitter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8fRC_0f9JrPTj00
    Credit: CPRC Twitter

CCPRC responded by saying it would a “glorious event,” but there were just a few challenges. First, there aren’t chips big enough for people to float on, the queso would get stuck in the drains, and even the strongest of straws might have a tough time sucking up the cheesy goodness.

Man drunk texts SC Aquarium education number, has some decent questions

So, while we may not be seeing a queso lazy river in our near future, CCPRC said they value the community’s input in making parks safer and more accessible.

We, for one, think it’s a great idea!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Decorated artist donates statue to City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new statue, which embodies a child’s joy and hope, is now on display at Joe Riley Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston. Artist Mary Whyte donated the bronze station of Lilly Jones to the City of Charleston. It was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Friday morning. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Lifestyle
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Outsider.com

Wild Horse to Be Domesticated After Well-Meaning Tourists Took It From Cape Lookout National Seashore

A newborn wild horse that was taken off of North Carolina’s Cape Lookout National Seashore by visitors will have to be raised in captivity. According to The Charlotte Observer, the foal began following a group of people on March 26th. And continued to trail them for two straight hours. The situation concerned the parkgoers because there were no other horses around.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Lazy River#Water Park#Recreation Commission#Queso#Twitter#Whirlin#Moe S Southwest Grill#Cprc Twitter Credit#Sc Aquarium#Ccprc#Wcbd News 2
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Angler dies in fishing tournament after boats slam into each other, GA officials say

Two boats involved in fishing tournaments collided on the Flint River in Georgia on March 19, killing one of the boat drivers. A 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided in the area of the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge, a city about 40 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
ACCIDENTS
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

UPDATE: Spoilers ahead — if you tapped Wednesday night’s episode, keep scrolling: Fabian completed a puzzle for ‘The Golden Boy,’ adding a $50,000 prize to her total of more than $67,000! — GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is set to appear on the popular game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Ashley Fabian is […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Thrillist

This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, and there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities.
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County teacher suspended for wrapping legs around student while hugging him

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December of […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
WBKR

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy