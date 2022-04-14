Person emails Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission asking for Queso dip lazy river

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission shared an email exchange on Twitter Thursday of an individual asking for an unusual upgrade to Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark.

The individual asked if the lazy river at the water park could be turned into a “queso cheese” lazy river. They said the “really good idea” came from an advertisement at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

“We could all just float in the river with a bag of chips and a long twisty straw and have the time of our lives with that sweet queso,” the email read.

CCPRC responded by saying it would a “glorious event,” but there were just a few challenges. First, there aren’t chips big enough for people to float on, the queso would get stuck in the drains, and even the strongest of straws might have a tough time sucking up the cheesy goodness.

So, while we may not be seeing a queso lazy river in our near future, CCPRC said they value the community’s input in making parks safer and more accessible.

We, for one, think it’s a great idea!

