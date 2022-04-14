ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest top state official to contract the coronavirus. Tong, 48, was...

