ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Charter school bus company to pay fine for safety violations

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGOvb_0f9JqaLT00
First Student school bus (KIRO 7 News)

TACOMA, Wash. — A charter school bus company that operates in Washington state has settled a complaint over safety violations with state regulators.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission announced a $198,000 settlement with Ohio-based First Student Inc. in a news release.

The agreement came after staff filed a complaint in February, finding “new and repeated safety violations.”

The company operates throughout the country, including Pierce and Thurston counties, Seattle and Vashon Island.

The company admitted to 396 safety violations and agreed to pay $188,000. Only $68,000 is due immediately. The rest will be suspended for three years and waived if the company doesn’t repeat any violations during that period.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Santa Clara County Goes After Businesses Refusing to Pay Health Order Violation Fines

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County officials are suing a handful of small businesses they claim flouted health orders during the pandemic and are now refusing to pay fines. The businesses are facing fines that range from just over $13,000 to a whopping $300,000. Salon owner James Griffiths says Santa Clara County has him on the hook for just over $20,000 for alleged violations. He’s accused of ignoring health orders to shut down as a non-essential business, but he is not paying. “Oh, I’m fighting it all the way. Every step of the way,” Griffiths said. The salon is one of eight businesses...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Oregon OSHA fines Wilsonville Dollar Tree $32K for safety violations

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Oregon OSHA fined a Wilsonville Dollar Tree $32,000 for workplace safety violations. According to Oregon OSHA, the Dollar Tree on Southwest Town Center Loop was issued the fine after repeatedly exposing employees to potential serious injury from unsecured materials falling on them, tripping and falling in cramped aisles, and inaccessible fire extinguishers and emergency exits.
WILSONVILLE, OR
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#First Student Inc#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Local doctor accused of running stem cell scam

A longtime local doctor is facing a major lawsuit that accuses her of passing off stem cell treatments that authorities say do not work. The physician at the center of this case is Dr. Tami Meraglia. According to a lawsuit filed by Washington’s attorney general, neither Dr. Meraglia nor anyone...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
US News and World Report

Vegas School District Hikes Bus Driver Pay to Fill Staff Gap

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The school district for metro Las Vegas is raising pay for new and current school bus drivers by at least 40% to try to reduce its pandemic-exacerbated staff shortage. The sprawling Clark County School District with 366 schools usually operates almost 1,600 bus routes but...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man causes hours-long standoff at Beacon Hill medical center

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Beacon Hill medical center for more than five hours on Wednesday, according to Seattle police. At 8:44 a.m., officers from the south precinct were called to the Pacific Medical Centers building at 1200 12th Ave. S, for a man who had illegally entered a secured building, barricaded himself inside a third-floor office and threatened to shoot anyone who came inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County pot shop robbery leads to chase

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers said a chase that ended on Interstate 405 Thursday night started with a pot shop robbery in Snohomish County. At about 11 p.m. on April 14, Arlington police responded to a hold-up alarm at the PRC Marijuana Retail Store in the 5200 block of 172nd Street in Arlington.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Battle Ground woman found safe in Idaho

A disabled Battle Ground woman who had been missing and considered endangered since November 2021 was found safe in Stites, Idaho, the FBI Seattle Field Office announced Thursday. 31-year old Marisol Cortes was taken from Battle Ground by a family member on Nov. 4, 2021. She was considered endangered because...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
WNDU

Police across Indiana stepping up patrols to enhance school bus safety

Adams head basketball coach Chad Johnston selected as Indiana All-Stars coach. Adams head basketball coach Chad Johnston has been selected to coach the Indiana All-Star team when it takes on Kentucky’s All-Stars in June. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Marian Knights will play for the program’s first state championship...
INDIANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy