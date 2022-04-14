Investigation Into Downtown Twin Falls Fire Continues, New Video Released
By Benito Baeza
2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire investigators continue to work on finding the cause of a blaze that destroyed a historic event center in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week. All that stands of the Radio Rondevoo on Main Street are the outer walls and...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 during whiteout conditions sent several people to the hospital this afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office said first responders were called out a little before 3 p.m. for the multi-vehicle crash between E 3400 N and E 3500 N. Several people were injured and at least one person was flown by air ambulance to a Boise Hospital. The crash forced traffic to divert onto county roads. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The Filer Fire Department and Quick Response Unit, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
An investigator from the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office arrived early Monday morning at the scene of blaze that gutted two buildings in the 500 block of Wheeling Avenue in downtown Cambridge Saturday night in hopes of finding a cause. "He has started the process of piecing things together to...
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Fergus Falls home. The blaze broke out Wednesday morning at a home on West Fir Avenue. Crews say the fire was put out quickly and caused around three-thousand dollars in damage. No one was home at...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews from across Southern Idaho were called to a major structure fire in downtown Twin Falls Tuesday morning. According to Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls, crews were called out to the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Street at just after 7:30 a.m. Multiple fire agencies were also called out as the fire progressed throughout the morning. More than 100 firefighters were believed to have arrived on scene. Streets surrounding the area where shut down. Four ladder trucks poured thousands of gallons on the blaze to keep it from spreading to adjacent buildings. None of the nearby structures were severely damaged, according to Twin Falls Fire Department. The Old Towne Lodge, located behind the event center, had to be evacuated and residents were relocated to the nearby Post Office. The city is working with local emergency services to help a several residents that were displaced by the fire whose units were damaged by high heat and smoke. The remaining residents were allowed back inside at around noon time. The Twin Falls Fire Department said fire crews were able to get the blaze under control at around 11 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A large number of fire crews and equipment arrived to provide mutual aid.
A MUM has been driven round the bend after a car mysteriously appeared on her drive five days ago - but police won't move it. Debbie Flynn woke to find the silver Vauxhall Mokka next to her garage in Birmingham close to the city's airport. She immediately phoned police, who...
A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people suffered gunshot wounds as eight vehicles were hit by gunfire Wednesday morning during a shooting incident along the interstate in the Magic Valley. Idaho State Police said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their vehicle was allegedly shot at by an individual from his pickup early April 6, on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. The two people were treated for gunshot wounds and later released from the hospital. ISP said after an initial investigation they've determined at least eight vehicles were hit by gunfire on Wednesday, two police cars and six personal vehicles however, there could be more. ISP arrested 34-year-old Braddley Tannehill, of Meridian, and charged him with felony aggravated assault and assault or battery on certain personnel. Troopers and other law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired on the interstate which resulted in a pursuit in the eastbound lanes until it reached the area of Hazelton where law enforcement was able to stop Tannehill's pickup with spike strips. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the incident including the sheriff's offices of Jerome, Gooding, Cassia, and Twin Falls counties, and the Jerome and Kimberly police departments. ISP said there may be more people who witnessed the incident that has not spoken to law enforcement and asked that they call investigators at 208-846-7500.
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-At least nine people had to be taken to area hospitals following multiple crashes Monday evening on the interstate and nearby highway in Cassia County during a major storm. According to Idaho State Police, the nine people were all taken to nearby hospitals by ground ambulance. ISP said troopers investigated six crashes on Interstate 84 and State Highway 81 and Cassia County Sheriff's deputies responded to 17 crashes. A springtime snowstorm blew across southern Idaho Monday afternoon into the evening with blowing and drifting snow that created low visibility and forced the closure of the interstate. The roadway was not reopened until around 1 a.m. Tuesday. ISP said multiple agencies assisted with the calls including the Cassia County Extraction, Idaho Transportation Department, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Life Run Medic 1 and Medic 2, and the Declo QRU.
Kevin Jay Bowman has been missing for nearly 12 years. In October of 2010, he packed up some belongings, bought a car, and drove south, never to be heard from again. A cold case is defined as an "unsolved criminal investigation which remains open pending the discovery of new evidence." One of Twin Falls' oldest cold cases may not involve any criminal activity whatsoever, but the story of Kevin Bowman is still shrouded in mystery.
New York Ranger Staples led a presentation on wildland fire investigation to about 90 members of the Volunteer Fire Police Association of New York State at the Annual State Fire Police Training Seminar in Montour Falls. Ranger Staples discussed a Forest Ranger’s job as well as how fire police can...
UPDATE: Idaho State Police have charged Braddley D.W. Tannehill, 34, of Meridian with Aggravated Assault (F) and Assault or Battery on Certain Personnel (F) HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say they were shot at this morning during a pursuit on the interstate near Hazelton. Idaho State Police said motorists had reported someone had fired shots from a vehicle on eastbound I-84 earlier in the morning. A trooper caught up with the suspect vehicle and reported being fired at as the pursuit entered Jerome County. Other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and were shot at. Eventually, at around 3:30 a.m., spike strips were used to stop the pickup and the pursuit ended at mile marker 192. ISP said law enforcement did not fire their weapons. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office with the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident. Two people were taken into custody; a male driver and female passenger. ISP asks anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't spoken to investigators to give them a call at 208-846-7500.
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded early Saturday morning to a structure fire in Carey. According to Carey Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Kimball, crews were called out at around 12:20 a.m. to the building known as the Carey Loading Chute, a former restaurant and bar that was being lived in by one person. The individual living there was inside when the fire started and was able to get out safely. (continue scrolling for more information)
There is a beautiful and easy trail on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon that leads to a picturesque swimming spot that locals pronounce one of three ways. Whether you call it "Mermaid Cove," "Mermaid Hole," or "Mermaid's Cove," the two-tier waterfall and swimming spot accessed from Yingst Road off of Golf Course Road should be on your spring to-visit list. It's one of the few remaining waterfall locations along this stretch of southern Idaho that you might be able to enjoy all alone for an hour or two.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m.
Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said.
The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
Surveillance video depicting a use-of-force case in a Clark County Jail in Washington that's under criminal investigation has been released. The video showed an inmate who has been handcuffed speaking with a deputy when a corrections deputy, identified as Robert Hanks, came from behind and push the inmate into the bed structure. All of this was seemingly unprovoked.
