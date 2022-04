The main priority on defense for the Warriors against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs is no secret: Contain Nikola Jokic. In Game 1, they did “really good,” according to Jokic himself. The reigning NBA MVP and a frontrunner to repeat for the award had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists -- good numbers for any NBA player but below Jokic’s regular season averages as the Warriors beat the Nuggets 123-107.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO