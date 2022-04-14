ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Portneuf Sangha to meet in-person, online this Sunday

By Portneuf Sangha
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

On Sunday, April 17, the Portneuf Sangha will begin having in-person/zoom hybrid meetings after two years of online only meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This Sunday, the Sangha will show the first half of a...

Idaho State Journal

The necessity of continuous organizational improvement for animal welfare

A wise man once said, “by failing to prepare you’re preparing to fail.” Now I doubt Ben Franklin had animal welfare in mind when he said this, in fact I really doubt his primary concerns at the time were homeless dogs or an expanding feral cat population. However, these wise words are as applicable to animal advocacy and shelter organizations today as they were to any organization associated with our new nation.
POCATELLO, ID
#The Portneuf Sangha
Idaho State Journal

Handel’s Monumental Work: MESSIAH

The following thoughts are from Nancy at Easter, in collaboration with husband, Dean:. As a little girl growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, for me Easter meant a pretty, new dress, dainty white gloves, black, patent leather shoes, and a colorful bonnet. Our family had fun coloring and hiding Easter eggs, visiting neighbors, and attending the lovely, old vine-covered Presbyterian Church where Easter’s poignant story was told each year. After the service, we returned home to Mother’s tasty ham or turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and on typically sunny Easter Sabbath days, we also had the tradition of treasured outdoor family photos.
RELIGION
Idaho State Journal

Finding peace

Poet Alexander Pope wrote in 1711 “To err is human, to forgive divine.” That quote’s sentiment was likely influenced by the Bible, a book containing scriptures which teach that forgiving others is divinely inspired behavior. Alexander Pope may have also been suggesting some actions are so egregious...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: April 13-14

• The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., hosts oil painting classes on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each. • Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grief Support Group meets every Tuesday at Elmers

POCATELLO — A Grief Support Group meets every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the back room at Elmers Restaurant, 851 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello. If you want lunch, order from the menu and pay for your own. Otherwise, there are no costs, fees, admissions or donations. Our world is moving so fast, and to find someone who can sympathize, empathize or just be a listening friend is a rare quality.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello invites community to Easter services

Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello welcomes the community to services for Holy Week. Everyone is welcome to attend any and all services. We still require worshipers to wear masks. The Good Friday liturgy at 7 p.m. on April 15 includes reading of the Passion Gospel from John, praying solemn collects...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Art Center is offering a beginning watercolor class taught by Cali Ward

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center is hosting a watercolor class starting May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The instructor is Cali Ward, and the class runs weekly for six weeks. In this beginning watercolor class, Cali will go over the basic properties of professional watercolor paints and help you gain confidence in this artistic medium.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Foster caregivers: Angels of animal advocacy

Every successful animal welfare organization is driven by passionate volunteers determined to speak for animals who have no voices of their own. This can lead to fraught situations between owners and rescuers or even among rescue entities. Passion for a cause is an incredible human motivator. It is raw power that must be thoughtfully managed. There will be wins, losses and significant differences of opinion along the path to an integrated community animal welfare safety net.
POCATELLO, ID

