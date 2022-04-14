Portneuf Sangha to meet in-person, online this Sunday

The following thoughts are from Nancy at Easter, in collaboration with husband, Dean:. As a little girl growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, for me Easter meant a pretty, new dress, dainty white gloves, black, patent leather shoes, and a colorful bonnet. Our family had fun coloring and hiding Easter eggs, visiting neighbors, and attending the lovely, old vine-covered Presbyterian Church where Easter’s poignant story was told each year. After the service, we returned home to Mother’s tasty ham or turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and on typically sunny Easter Sabbath days, we also had the tradition of treasured outdoor family photos.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO