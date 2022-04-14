Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON .Gusty northwesterly winds will combine with low relative humidity this afternoon, leading to critical fire weather conditions across most of western and north central Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR MOST OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ209 Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...1 PM CDT through 9 PM CDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 50s to middle 60s. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.

