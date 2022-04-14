ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Katz: Concert Pianist

By John Halley Messenger photographer
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago
There are some that play piano pieces precisely as written. The music is beautiful, just as the composer intended it to be.

There are others who play all the notes as written but somehow translate the music into a unique emotional interpretation.

Of the two different approaches, George Katz preferred the latter.

George spent many years at Ohio University as an associate professor in music and performed throughout the world. George discovered his musical talents early, but it wasn’t until he entered Juilliard School of Music in New York City, that he discovered a way to give life to his music. The school is known for developing their students technical skill as well as sensitivity and passion in their musical performance.

At Juilliard, George won the Walter Naumburg Competition. The prestigious award afforded him the opportunity to give his debut recital at Town Hall in New York. This is one of the top musical venues in its day, featuring great classical and jazz performances. George’s debut was a big success.

That success led to a Fulbright grant to study in Paris. Soon George was performing in his interpretive style at concerts in Japan, Europe, Latin America, and the U.S.A., including two performances at Carnegie Hall. During all this success, he took a teaching position at Ohio University.

It’s always good for a musician to have a daytime job. One of Katz’s performances at Carnegie Hall was sponsored by Ohio University. He was diligent with teaching, but during the summer months and a sabbatical leave, he would take off for a concert tour in Holland, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany.

The Romantic Movement started in the 19th century. It was an artistic movement that included art, literature, music, and philosophy. It had an emphasis on emotion and individualism. As a pianist, George Katz followed the ideas of this movement in his music.

This emotionalism in George’s music was noted by many music critics around the world. “… a pianist of real stature… The American visitor has assimilated the expansive and deeply-felt Romanticism of the Schumann sonata with marvelous sensitivity.” Nurnberger Nachrichten, Nurnberg, Germany

With his wife, Julia, Katz moved to San Diego for another teaching gig at San Diego State. After retirement, the couple lived on their sailboat and even cruised the inner water passage to Alaska on their sailboat.

In his later years, he donated a generous gift to his beloved Juilliard School, to where it all began.

If anyone has any memories or comments about George Katz, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com

