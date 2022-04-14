ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Antoine Burgess of Dover, DE on multiple charges following a pursuit that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

On April 13 th , 2022, at approximately 1:33 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of South Dupont Highway and South Governors Avenue, Dover, DE observed a black Audi Q7 with a cancelled registration traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated away and a pursuit ensued. The operator of the Audi left the roadway, drove through the sports fields at the Kent County Recreation Center, and became disabled after striking a fence on Oats Lane in Wyoming, DE. The operator exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and successfully took the suspect, identified as Antoine Burgess, into custody without further incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 0.11 grams of cocaine. A 22-year-old female victim who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Kent General Hospital for minor injuries.

A computer inquiry revealed that Burgess had a revoked driver’s license and active warrants for his arrest. Burgess was transported to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:

  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked
  • Numerous traffic violations

Burgess was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,012 secured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 041422  1214

-End-

Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
