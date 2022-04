Bard picked up the save during Saturday's 9-6 win against the Cubs, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard allowed a two-out single before striking out Willson Contreras to nail down his second save in as many nights. The outings haven't been as dominant since he struck out the side in his first appearance, but the 36-year-old has yet to err, with a save or win in all five appearances for the up-start Rockies.

