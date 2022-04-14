Road Trip: Explore thousands of daffodils at Laurel Ridge Foundation in Litchfield

Laurel Ridge Foundation in Litchfield has been home to thousands of daffodils each spring for the past 80 years.

Virginia and Remy Morosani started planting the first bulbs in the fall of 1941.

John Morosani says when daffodils grow, they basically duplicate themselves every year - so one bulb becomes two bulbs, two bulbs becomes four bulbs and so on.

The bulbs are dug up, separated and dried at the end of the growing season in June or July. They are then replanted in the fall.

The daffodils should be coming into peak season soon and should last until through Mother's Day.