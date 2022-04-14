ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Road Trip: Explore thousands of daffodils at Laurel Ridge Foundation in Litchfield

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIf5t_0f9Jpsx600

Laurel Ridge Foundation in Litchfield has been home to thousands of daffodils each spring for the past 80 years.

Virginia and Remy Morosani started planting the first bulbs in the fall of 1941.

John Morosani says when daffodils grow, they basically duplicate themselves every year - so one bulb becomes two bulbs, two bulbs becomes four bulbs and so on.

The bulbs are dug up, separated and dried at the end of the growing season in June or July. They are then replanted in the fall.

The daffodils should be coming into peak season soon and should last until through Mother’s Day. For more information on how to visit click here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Daffodils#Laurel Ridge Foundation
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
News 12

Abandoned bar located on Hudson River barge catches fire

An abandoned bar located on a barge in the Hudson River in Newburgh caught fire overnight. Fire officials tell News 12 the two-alarm fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. The bar, formerly known as Gully's, has been closed for several years. The cause of the fire has not been released...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Danbury police looking for missing DoorDash driver

Danbury police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Family members say they have not seen Carlos Reyes since March 28. Reyes is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has facial hair and piercings in both ears.
News 12

Tractor-trailer falls off overpass landing on Route 1 in Milford

A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crashed below onto Route 1 in Milford, officials say. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Exit 39. State police say a driver trying to pass on the shoulder started the chain reaction accident that caused the truck driver to lose control and drive off the overpass.
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy