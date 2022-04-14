Counselor, teacher and school safety agent attacked inside P.S. 69 in the Bronx; 1 person in custody

Three school employees at P.S. 69 Journey Prep School are in the hospital following an attack by a man with a knife, police say.

Police say a man with a knife charged into the Soundview school and attacked a teacher, a counselor and a school safety agent.

BELOW IS A GRAPHIC PICTURE SHOWING ONE OF THE VICTIMS:

The NYPD says the chaos started inside the lobby of the elementary school around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officers tell News 12 that the angry ex-boyfriend of a school counselor charged into the building and started fighting with the school counselor - punching her in the head.

Police say the school safety agent and a teacher tried to get the 23-year-old man off her, and both wound up getting sliced with a knife.

The man tried to run away but was taken into custody, police say.

The NYPD says the three victims were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The teacher and safety agent are being called heroes by school staff and even Mayor Eric Adams.

"Violence in our schools will not be accepted," said Adams. "I want to thank our school safety agents all over the city."

"He intervened with this assailant in a way a lot of people would not. We ultimately would not have been able to make apprehension as quickly as we did," said New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

Banks said in a statement, “Violence has absolutely no place in our schools, and this senseless act against an essential member of our school community is unacceptable. Our incredible educators and School Safety Agents work every day to keep our children safe, and I am grateful for their steadfast dedication to our schools. We are offering supports to this school community.”

The name of the man taken into custody has not been released yet.