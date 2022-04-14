ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Counselor, teacher and school safety agent attacked inside P.S. 69 in the Bronx; 1 person in custody

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Three school employees at P.S. 69 Journey Prep School are in the hospital following an attack by a man with a knife, police say.

Police say a man with a knife charged into the Soundview school and attacked a teacher, a counselor and a school safety agent.

BELOW IS A GRAPHIC PICTURE SHOWING ONE OF THE VICTIMS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iDdH_0f9Jpr4N00

The NYPD says the chaos started inside the lobby of the elementary school around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officers tell News 12 that the angry ex-boyfriend of a school counselor charged into the building and started fighting with the school counselor - punching her in the head.

Police say the school safety agent and a teacher tried to get the 23-year-old man off her, and both wound up getting sliced with a knife.

The man tried to run away but was taken into custody, police say.

The NYPD says the three victims were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The teacher and safety agent are being called heroes by school staff and even Mayor Eric Adams.

"Violence in our schools will not be accepted," said Adams. "I want to thank our school safety agents all over the city."

"He intervened with this assailant in a way a lot of people would not. We ultimately would not have been able to make apprehension as quickly as we did," said New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

Banks said in a statement, “Violence has absolutely no place in our schools, and this senseless act against an essential member of our school community is unacceptable. Our incredible educators and School Safety Agents work every day to keep our children safe, and I am grateful for their steadfast dedication to our schools. We are offering supports to this school community.”

The name of the man taken into custody has not been released yet.

Comments / 16

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman found dead with throat slashed inside Bronx apartment

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx.Distraught family members sobbed outside the Bronx apartment building where 37-year-old Bjana James was murdered inside her home.A neighbor watching from her window knew James and observed her loved ones placing candles outside the Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section, which became a crime scene early Saturday."They need to catch the person who did it," the neighbor said.James is survived by a 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter."Now those kids don't have a mother," neighbor...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Counselor#Nypd#P S#Soundview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy