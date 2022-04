Devo, the New Wave music group known for hits like “Whip It,” said they will donate their licensing revenue from their song catalog for the entire month of April, along with personal monetary contributions, to organizations that are helping support the Ukrainian people and refugees. The money will be earmarked for Music Saves UA and World Central Kitchen. Devo is asking others in the music industry to join them in this effort.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Military Advisor Supplies Gear for Ukraine War Effort, Urges Solidarity: "I Know What the Studios Have"Ukraine President Zelensky Thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for Their...

