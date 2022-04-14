ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC police bust scheme targeting storage units, find $100k worth of items

By Regan Porter, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWuJj_0f9JpAYU00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you own a storage unit somewhere in the Kansas City metro, it’s time to check on it.

Kansas City police recovered an enormous amount of items they think were stolen from storage units across Jackson and Johnson Counties. Some of it’s expensive.

In all, the department recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen items from across the metro.

Now, police are trying to return golf clubs, TVs and musical equipment back to their rightful owners. Kansas City police have been able to return less than a third of it, thanks to packaging slips on boxes and stickers with ID numbers.

Joe Cook got the call Wednesday night.

‘They took my heart’: Mother mourning after son killed in Northeast MS stabbing

“It was a very unexpected surprise, and we were very glad that they reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we think this is yours, come take a look,'” Cook said.

He collected about $500-$600 worth of tools. Cook’s company, Zahner, had several power drills, screw guns and laser levels stolen.

“Tools are always an attractive item,” Cook said. “They change hands quickly, and it’s nice to get a little back.”

“That’s my favorite part of the job,” KCPD Det. Deryck Galloway said.

Speakers, furniture, and clothes were stolen from storage units across Lenexa, Overland Park, Olathe, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City. All of it was found in one unit at the Public Storage in Kansas City, near 67th and Troost.

Galloway believes one man is responsible for the thefts over the last couple of weeks, or maybe months.

“Some of the victims that we have identified and gotten their property back to, some of them are missing this much stuff alone,” Galloway said. “So we could have a lot more.”

Warrensburg couple charged after children found in unsanitary conditions

This past weekend, police got a call from Public Storage management who noted suspicious behavior from a renter and reports of several locks being changed — but not by the people who use the units.

“He was cutting locks off and replacing the locks with his own locks,” Galloway said.

KCPD has a man in custody. They expect charges to be filed in Jackson and Johnson counties.

“Just be aware, if you steal, sooner or later you’re going to get caught,” Cook said.

If you think any of the items are yours, first check your unit for missing items.

Anyone who is missing property needs to follow a police report in the jurisdiction where the items were stolen. Once you have a case report number, email metropropertycrimes@kcpd.org with a list of stolen items.

Galloway also encourages people to check their storage units often. Some people hadn’t checked theirs in months.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Warrensburg, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Guns#The Public Storage
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy