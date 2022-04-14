KC police bust scheme targeting storage units, find $100k worth of items

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you own a storage unit somewhere in the Kansas City metro, it’s time to check on it.

Kansas City police recovered an enormous amount of items they think were stolen from storage units across Jackson and Johnson Counties. Some of it’s expensive.

In all, the department recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen items from across the metro.

Now, police are trying to return golf clubs, TVs and musical equipment back to their rightful owners. Kansas City police have been able to return less than a third of it, thanks to packaging slips on boxes and stickers with ID numbers.

Joe Cook got the call Wednesday night.

“It was a very unexpected surprise, and we were very glad that they reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we think this is yours, come take a look,'” Cook said.

He collected about $500-$600 worth of tools. Cook’s company, Zahner, had several power drills, screw guns and laser levels stolen.

“Tools are always an attractive item,” Cook said. “They change hands quickly, and it’s nice to get a little back.”

“That’s my favorite part of the job,” KCPD Det. Deryck Galloway said.

Speakers, furniture, and clothes were stolen from storage units across Lenexa, Overland Park, Olathe, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City. All of it was found in one unit at the Public Storage in Kansas City, near 67th and Troost.

Galloway believes one man is responsible for the thefts over the last couple of weeks, or maybe months.

“Some of the victims that we have identified and gotten their property back to, some of them are missing this much stuff alone,” Galloway said. “So we could have a lot more.”

This past weekend, police got a call from Public Storage management who noted suspicious behavior from a renter and reports of several locks being changed — but not by the people who use the units.

“He was cutting locks off and replacing the locks with his own locks,” Galloway said.

KCPD has a man in custody. They expect charges to be filed in Jackson and Johnson counties.

“Just be aware, if you steal, sooner or later you’re going to get caught,” Cook said.

If you think any of the items are yours, first check your unit for missing items.

Anyone who is missing property needs to follow a police report in the jurisdiction where the items were stolen. Once you have a case report number, email metropropertycrimes@kcpd.org with a list of stolen items.

Galloway also encourages people to check their storage units often. Some people hadn’t checked theirs in months.

