Kemper County, MS

Apr. 13 storm damage in east Mississippi

WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Kemper County residents indicted on...

www.wtok.com

KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
Cadrene Heslop

Severe Storms Threaten Millions

Have you had severe weather and thunderstorms in your area? For the fourth week in a row, continental America will face intense weather outbreaks. But this time, the storm episodes will affect cities farther north. It will stretch into the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. These places did not get affected by the previous outbreaks. (source)
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT

