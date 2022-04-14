Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says

WAVE News - Monday night, March 21, 2022. Hardin County Sheriff issues warning after house fire breaks out from contaminated kerosene. The HCSO announced on Sunday an investigation is underway after a house fire broke out after the homeowner purchased kerosene that was actually gasoline. WAVE News - Monday evening,...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two schools in Lynchburg were placed on brief lockdowns Thursday afternoon during a search for a gun. Lynchburg Police say they were contacted by Roanoke Police about 1 p.m. about a livestreamed video indicating a student at EC Glass High School may have a gun, leading to a lockdown and search of the campus.
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
CHILLING new details have emerged in the case of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli as her ex is arrested in connection to her disappearance. Days after the 37-year-old left home to pick up her daughter and disappeared, local law enforcement is saying they consider her "missing" and "in danger." “We...
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
The body of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli has been found, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The 37-year-old’s body was found on Saturday evening in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama. “It’s not the ending that we wanted, obviously,” Sheriff Johnson said. “but we’re hoping to provide a little closure for the family.”
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Mystery surrounds the February assassination of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan. The 33-year-old father of four was on his usual way home after dropping off two of his children from a previous marriage when he came upon a tire obstructing the road. With his 2-year-old daughter buckled up in her car...
A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after San Antonio police said he shot an elementary school teacher outside of his Northwest Side apartment earlier this month. Mathew Thomas Wiessing was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that happened before...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after police say they found a student with a loaded gun at “ConneXions” a community arts school in North Baltimore, WJZ is learning more about how officials learned that the student had a weapon.
According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school’s principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student.
Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found.
WJZ spoke with the union...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To celebrate World Water Day on Tuesday, kids at Julington Creek Elementary School got to step outside of the classroom to learn all about our plants and animals thanks to a partnership with Creekside High School. It was an old-school day of kids getting their hands...
