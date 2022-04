Zandon is one of the favorites to win this year's Kentucky Derby Horse race on May 7th at Churchill Downs. The owners of the horse are Jeff Drown and Jill Vouk-Drown from Clearwater, Minnesota. Zandon is fresh off a win at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky on April 9. That win qualified Zandon for the Kentucky Derby and Drown says he expects Zandon to be one of the favorites when the odds are determined the week of the derby.

CLEARWATER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO