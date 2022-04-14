ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student drowns in Trout River during underwater welding class at Jacksonville Technical Institute

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student at CDA Technical Institute taking underwater welding classes drowned in the Trout River on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who was between the ages of 40 and 45, had complications, but it is unclear what kind of complications, JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

Rudlaff said the man was pulled from the water and CPR was performed.

The man died at UF Health and no foul play is suspected at this time, Rudlaff said.

Action News Jax

