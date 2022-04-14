ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers police find 17-year-old girl dead in car

By Adam Roberts, DMM
KHBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police found a 17-year-old girl dead in a car Wednesday night, according to Keith Foster, a police department spokesperson. Police got a call at about 10:20 p.m. about shots being fired on East Asher...

www.4029tv.com

