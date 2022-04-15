ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Weather Chicago: High winds down trees, damage roofs, cause power outages

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0FsB_0f9JnVLZ00

A high wind warning was in place for much of the Chicago area Thursday after a large storm system brought two rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds.

In Buena Park, the wind knocked over a large tree inside a private yard near Hutchinson and Clarendon, which landed on top of a Mustang parked on the street.

The owner only found out his car had been damaged when a friend sent him a picture of it, which had been posted to a Facebook group.

"I usually park in this area since I live around here. I've never had any problems, no car break-ins, nothing," said Evan Dodson, owner. "And of course it would be my car out of all the other cars on the street to get squished. Not that I want it to happen to anybody."

Farther north in Evanston, another tree caved to the force of the winds and fell on a garage. All around the city were small casualties; a toppled light pole leaving a tangled mess of wires near Belmont and Cicero, a canopy partially collapsed onto a rooftop.

Chicago fire officials also reported high winds causing damaged to power lines and some buildings. The wind blew roofing off a building in the 9100-block of South Western Avenue, which landed in the parking lot next door.

The same crane choreography played out all over the Chicago area Thursday, with tow trucks, firefighters and tree removal crews moving around en masse, one step behind the wind's latest casualty.

ComEd said as of 9:20 p.m., about 1,000 were still without power. At the height of the high winds, 36,000 customers were without power.

