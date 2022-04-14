Easter fun with Cohen’s Events De’cor

Today is Easter. One of the best days of spending time with family. We always go over to my mom's. She will make a ham and we will dye Easter eggs. The older kids will hide the eggs so we will have a little egg hunt. Everyone will be in their Sunday best and we will probably take some great pictures outside my parents' house with the 300 tulips blooming that my dad has planted every year since I can remember. It will be nearly as good a time as Thanksgiving, but we will be bringing in spring and getting ready...

