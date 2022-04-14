Easter fun with Cohen’s Events De’cor

Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner. Looking for ways to enhance your gift ideas this year? Look no further!. Monica Hart, lifestyle blogger and contributor to 425 Magazine, joined New Day NW to show us how to level up Easter and spring gifts this year. Monica shared three charming gift ideas, including one for that furry friend in your life, that all go beyond the classic Easter basket.
Every March, Women’s History Month provides an opportunity to honor the pioneering women and girls who have paved the way for progress and innovation for generations to come. With that, we’re thrilled to invite you to our Women Making History Brunch and to give young women the opportunity to network with local business leaders!
With Easter fast approaching this Sunday, if you are looking for a fun drink idea, our good friend Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, has just the suggestion for you: The Mediterranean Brunch!. 1 oz Citadelle Gin. 1 oz Kleos Mastiha spirit. 1 oz pineapple juice. 1 oz butterfly pea flower...
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
Honey Bunny Easter Fun Is Hopping Your Way for Kids in the Crossroads!. Calling all kids in the Crossroads, it's time to grab your Easter baskets and head to Riverside Park for the BIGGEST Easter Egg Hunt planned for kids in the Crossroads!. A hunt so fun you'll get a...
A Shropshire visitor attraction is planning a host of Easter-themed events for the next month. From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24, visitors to The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust will have the opportunity to 'crack the code', with an Easter trail taking place across a number of participating sites including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, Enginuity and Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.
Easter is this Sunday and Fatbelly Deli & Creamery in Standwood is helping the community celebrate with a free Easter Dinner. Owner Jake Butler and his team will be packaging healthy portioned meals to go. The meal includes Dearborn ham drizzled with cherry honey mustard sauce, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, maple brown sugar carrots, and delicious desserts.
Actress teases more drama to come. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rena Sofer on The Bold and the Beautiful as Quinn but the star recently teased her upcoming daytime return. Along with a neat photo holding a ceramic heart, the CBS soap actress updated fans on what she’s been doing during her downtime these days.
It might not be quite the rush of Christmas shopping, but this week, there likely have been a lot of people worldwide participating in egg hunts, scrambling to find last-minute gifts and making dinner plans to celebrate Easter, the most important occasion of the year on the Christian calendar. With...
GAYLORD — The Fun Fair Planning Committee is working on plans for Family Fun Fair 2022 which is scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 14 at the Gaylord Middle School, 600 East Fifth Street. The event plan will be in the familiar middle school setting again,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Look up this weekend! You could catch a glimpse of a pink moon!. NASA says the pink full moon will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon. Moonrise in Jacksonville Saturday evening is at...
Click here to read the full article. It’s clear that Vanessa Bryant is making sure her daughters have the best Easter ever, by taking them on a fun-filled day to Disneyland!
Back on April 12, Bryant posted a series of heartwarming photos of her two youngest daughters Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Disney Easter Egg Hunting 🐰 🥚 🐭 🏰💕.”
You can see the photos HERE.
In the first couple of photos, we see Bianka and Capri in a dual stroller, smiling from ear to ear as they hold up papers that say “Disneyland...
Today is Easter. One of the best days of spending time with family. We always go over to my mom's. She will make a ham and we will dye Easter eggs. The older kids will hide the eggs so we will have a little egg hunt. Everyone will be in their Sunday best and we will probably take some great pictures outside my parents' house with the 300 tulips blooming that my dad has planted every year since I can remember. It will be nearly as good a time as Thanksgiving, but we will be bringing in spring and getting ready...
Easter weekend is here. No doubt, you're probably making sure the Easter Bunny knows exactly what candy the kids are hoping to find in their Easter baskets this weekend. I'm going to need you wait a second. Take a minute and breath, okay? The kids are fine, the Easter Bunny will come, and on Sunday, all will be right with the world. Pause from stuffing Easter eggs for the egg hunt really quickly to make sure you have a special treat for yourself planned for this weekend.
Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap. Candida Moss, Cadbury Professor of Theology at the University of Birmingham in the U.K., joins CBS News to discuss how these three religions share a history that is highlighted with these holidays.
With the growth of industrialization, advances in science and technology, and the fascination with innovation and exotic destinations, the Victorian Age became a time of immense creativity and experimentation in the garden. “As public gardens became more prevalent both in England and the U.S., more people fell in love with gardening,” says Dana Rizzo, senior horticulturalist and designer, South Garden beds in the Victorian district at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “The growing middle class now had the leisure time and disposable income to fill their gardens.”
Comments / 0