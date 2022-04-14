ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Savings mistakes people make when building their financial life

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to financial independence is not easy, and usually requires patience and diligence early on. For young people still trying to establish their careers, focusing on retirement or saving for the future may not seem like a top priority. But making the wrong money moves early on can be...

www.wicz.com

MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
Motley Fool

Investing for Retirement? Suze Orman Recommends These Accounts

You can't afford to pick the wrong retirement account when your future financial security is on the line. Investing for retirement can help you prepare financially for your later years. There are many kinds of tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends maxing out your 401(k),...
MarketWatch

My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MarketWatch

6 things to consider before you move in retirement

If you’re seeking a new lifestyle in retirement, you’re not the only one. Of those who purchased new homes, 18% were younger baby boomers, ages 56 to 65, and 14% were older boomers, ages 66 to 74, according to the 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.
