This Bestselling Spring Dress Will Be a Mainstay in Your Wardrobe

As much as we can fall in love with a garment while shopping it online , we always make sure to check out the reviews before making a purchase. Shoppers can give us a better idea of what to expect when receiving our order in the mail through their testimonials, which is incredibly useful when scoring fashion on sites like Amazon!

With the massive product volume the internet has to offer, the reviews can act as a guide to determine what's worth spending on. We adore the hunt for the absolute best deals, and we knew that we came across a winner with this spring dress from PRETTYGARDEN !

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Maxi Dress Amazon

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Maxi Dress for prices starting at $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The warmer weather has totally put Us into a dress shopping frenzy , and this frock is exactly what we've been missing. It hits all of the classic boho style points that are suitable for the season. It's long and flowy, has nice volume thanks the tiered ruffle design and trendy loose lantern-style sleeves to complete the silhouette.

Plenty of boho dresses on the market feature florals, but this one does things a little bit differently with its micro leopard print! When looking at the print from far away, it may appear to be simple polka dots — but up close, the leopard aesthetic is in full effect. We're obsessed with this more subtle version of the traditionally bold design!

Shoppers say that while this dress is pretty modest, they don't feel frumpy when they slip it on. This frock is consistently nabbing five-star reviews, and the ecstatic comments are only getting Us more pumped to smash that "Buy now" button. Although it's a quintessential spring look, this is the type of dress that you can take with you into the summer and beyond — so it officially deserves a permanent spot in your closet!

