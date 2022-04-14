ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Broncos land highest-rated basketball recruit in program's history

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise State Broncos landed a top-100 recruit for the university's basketball program, head coach Leon Rice announced Wednesday. Sadraque Nganga, rated 76th by 247Sports and 86th by ESPN, signed a National Letter...

idahonews.com

