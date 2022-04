Norma was seventy-six years old when she enrolled in our outpatient hospice program. Norma was born and raised in Wheelersburg, Ohio, but worked for twenty-five years in Cleveland, and a few years in Marion, before returning full-circle to her daughter Essie’s home in Wheelersburg. Norma is forward and feisty; she loves her Coke and ice cream and is adamant about keeping her toenails and fingernails painted. She shared, “I love being around people. I love to travel, just me and my little dog.”

WHEELERSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO