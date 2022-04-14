2-year-old killed after being hit in Oklahoma driveway

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is mourning the tragic death of a 2-year-old child.

Around 10 p.m. on April 12, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of N. Darlington Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son while he was trying to park in the driveway.

Family members told first responders that they arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck out front of the home.

When the man went to pull the truck in the driveway, he felt a bump. He got out of the truck and realized that the 2-year-old boy ran back toward the truck and was hit.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Officials say this is a tragic accident and do not expect any charges to be filed.

