ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2-year-old killed after being hit in Oklahoma driveway

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8hQO_0f9JlA7y00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is mourning the tragic death of a 2-year-old child.

Around 10 p.m. on April 12, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of N. Darlington Ave.

Woman arrested for stabbing death of man

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son while he was trying to park in the driveway.

Family members told first responders that they arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck out front of the home.

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

When the man went to pull the truck in the driveway, he felt a bump. He got out of the truck and realized that the 2-year-old boy ran back toward the truck and was hit.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Officials say this is a tragic accident and do not expect any charges to be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Robbery at north Tulsa park leads to shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery at Chamberlain Park on Saturday night led to a shooting. Around 9:30 p.m. police say a group of four boys stole shoes from another boy at the park near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Police...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy