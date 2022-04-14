ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson Teases Shady Song Amid Shocking Competition Exit: ‘Find Something Better’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOs73_0f9Jl0Nx00

Sharing her story? After Kenedi Anderson ’s American Idol departure shocked devoted viewers and fans , she has seemingly lined up her next move.

Kenedi Anderson: Meet the 'Biggest Star' 'American Idol' Has 'Ever Seen'

Read article

“Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago,” Anderson, 17, said in a since-deleted TikTok video earlier this week, per the Daily Mail , before she started belting out the original lyrics .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RWx8_0f9Jl0Nx00
Kenedi Anderson on 'American Idol.' ABC/Eric McCandless

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached,” the Virginia native crooned on Wednesday, April 13. “Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

While Anderson has yet to address the meaning of her new song, the track’s social media debut came days after her exit from the ABC competition . Though she was an early frontrunner on season 20, Anderson withdrew during the Monday, April 11, episode.

Shocking Reality TV Exits

Read article

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” host Ryan Seacrest explained after she sang Christina Perri ’s “Human” for the judges and audience. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

The teenager has since issued a statement about her exit from the show.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” she wrote via Instagram after the episode aired. ”I’m so grateful to American Idol , the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Anderson’s musical talents made headlines after scoring one of the three platinum tickets, which allowed her to skip a round of Hollywood auditions, after her initial tryout for judges Luke Bryan , Katy Perry and Lionel Richie .

See Celebrity Kids Auditioning for 'American Idol' Over the Years

Read article

“You don’t understand. We can sit here all day long and sing songs, but we are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business ,” the “Hello” crooner, 72, gushed during the March 6 episode. “You have graced us because your voice, your look, your sound.”

Amid her mysterious exit, a source close to production told Us Weekly that the reality TV show was “disappointed” about her departure but remained “excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent."

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 11

Roxanne Jordan
2d ago

in my opinion she is a spoiled brat. somebody else worthy of the showed could have made it. she was really good though.

Reply
5
Shelly Fregoe
2d ago

andddd....we are surprised...she used idol....then jumped ship once she got noticed and before she was locked into a contract with idol.... so what have her parents taught this young lady...to use people to her advantage..

Reply
3
Denise Crawford Steiner
2d ago

The biggest star ! Nooo, have you forgotten Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson the list goes on....

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Christina Perri
Person
Katy Perry
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood and Fiance Jordan C. Brown’s Engagement Photos Feature Adorable PDA From Grooms-to-Be

Sharing the love! Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown are giving fans an inside look at their engagement with new photos. The former Bachelor, 30, and the political strategist, 39, announced in late February that Brown surprised his love with a proposal while on a romantic getaway for Underwood's birthday. They later took engagement […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Teases#Music Industry#American Idol#Tiktok#The Daily Mail#Abc
SheKnows

Sharna Burgess Reveals She Was Afraid to Tell Brian Austin Green & His Kids About Being Pregnant

Click here to read the full article. Announcing a pregnancy can be a whole mixture of emotions, from excitement to terror. Even dancing superstar Sharna Burgess got the jitters when telling her beau Brian Austin Green that they were expecting. Burgess recounted the day that she told Green about their unexpected pregnancy to US Magazine. She recalled taking the pregnancy test in the bathroom, contemplating how to announce it to him while their team the Los Angeles Lakers were losing the game they were watching. She said, “I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CMT

Lauren Alaina Reveals “Beyond the Edge” Healed Body Issues: “I Might Be Thick, But I Am Strong”

Lauren Alaina has long been open about her love/hate relationship with her body. In 2016, her chart-topping single “Road Less Traveled” was inspired by her battle with an eating disorder. When she signed on to do the new CBS celebrity extreme reality series “Beyond the Edge,” she admits that because of her tenuous relationship with her body, she immediately felt inferior to supermodel Paulina Porizkova.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

American Idol fans think Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back in 2022 for a brand new season of American Idol. On the hunt for this year’s singing superstar, the judges have been blown away at many of the auditions so far. Country singers to R’n’B performers have graced the American Idol audition room singing their renditions of huge hits such as Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy