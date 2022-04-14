ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford Man Sentenced on Repeat Illegal Gun Charges

By Kate Robinson
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 2 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man convicted on illegal firearm charges for the second time in six years will serve up to four years in state prison. The Bristol County District...

