New Bedford Man Sentenced on Repeat Illegal Gun Charges
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man convicted on illegal firearm charges for the second time in six years will serve up to four years in state prison. The Bristol County District...wbsm.com
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man convicted on illegal firearm charges for the second time in six years will serve up to four years in state prison. The Bristol County District...wbsm.com
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7