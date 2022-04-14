ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

New details released on Dothan child abduction

By Seth Feiner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The Dothan Police Department has released new details on the abduction of a Dothan two-month-old Wednesday afternoon.

On April 13 around 12 p.m., two-month-old Messiah Richards was taken from his temporary residence in the 400 block of South Appletree Street in Dothan, Alabama by his mother, Alexis Richards, and her companion, MarQuec Banks, according to Dothan Police.

The child had been placed at a temporary address as part of a safety plan made by the Department of Human Resources.

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Dothan child has been found and is safe

Alexis Richards was only allowed supervised visits with her child. Police say Alexis Richards and Banks went to the home where the child had been placed, without planning or announcing ahead of time, and took the child without the knowledge of the child’s current custodian. When the DPD was told about the situation, an Amber Alert was issued. Around an hour after the Amber Alert was made, the child was located with Alexis Richards and another family member in Midland City, Alabama.

The child was safe and had not been harmed, according to DPD.

Currently, Alexis Richards, 22, of Dothan, has been charged with one count of interference with custody.  Dothan Police say Banks could be facing charges in the future.

Alexis Richards was arrested within the last week on two third-degree domestic violence charges.

Banks has a previous history of charges, including driving without insurance, failure to register his vehicle, and minor alcohol possession.

