Starting a Streak … Tyler Ankrum is fresh off a pair of top-10 finishes as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s (BMS) dirt surface for the second time. The driver of the No. 16 AISIN Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has momentum at his back from scoring back-to-back top-10’s at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Martinsville Speedway for the first time since the 2020 season. The San Bernardino, Calif. native has one top-10 finish on BMS’ concrete to his credit and duplicating that result on dirt Saturday night could ignite a streak of top-10’s that would replicate his previous career-long (three races).

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO